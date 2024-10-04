lukashenko volunteered to “help” Ukraine in its recovery

Belarusian dictator alexander lukashenko said that his country is allegedly ready to help ukraine in the country's reconstruction. lukashenko believes that the new american government will be preoccupied with problems within their country and will have "no time for ukraine," the Belarusian edition Belta reports, UNN reports.

Lukashenko said that the top of Ukraine is allegedly run by the Americans. And if something needs to be resolved, Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately flies to Washington.

"He is not going to Minsk and Moscow to negotiate and eventually end this war. He thinks that the Americans will rebuild Ukraine after the war and they will be 'rich', strong, wise. No one will rebuild them. The government will change - they will say: "Volodya, who are you?" - Lukashenko said.

The dictator believes that the new American government will allegedly be preoccupied with problems within their own country and will have no time for Ukraine.

"Therefore, the leadership of Ukraine needs to get their heads in their hands and realize that they will have to rebuild the country first. With the help of people close to them, especially Belarusians," Lukashenka emphasized.

