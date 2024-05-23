lukashenko replaces chief of the general staff of the armed forces of belarus

Major General Pavel Muraveika has been appointed Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus. The corresponding personnel decision was made by self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to BELTA.

Details

Until then, Mr. Muraveika served as First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus.

It is noted that Muraveiko previously served in various positions in the Armed Forces. For 9 years until 2022, he held the position of Chief of the Main Operational Directorate - Deputy Chief of the General Staff, participated in the development of documents on the state defense plan, and was involved in the preparation and conduct of major exercises, including joint ones with the Russian Federation.

Recall

In early May, it was reported that Belarus had launched an unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons.