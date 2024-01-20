Lukashenka says Belarus has received Iskander anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia

Russia has supplied Belarus with Iskander systems and missiles for them. This was stated by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, according to the Russian media, UNN reports.

"We should thank the Russians: they helped us a lot last year... We got such systems as Iskander from the Russians for their money - though we pay them on other accounts" - Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko noted that Belarus received a lot of ammunition, including missiles for the Iskander system.

He noted that nuclear weapons are dangerous and signed a decree on how to use them.

"It can be used only with the consent of the president. The Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff are involved. Everyone has their own functions... Nuclear weapons are even more difficult to use," the Belarusian dictator added.

According to Lukashenka, "as soon as nuclear weapons appeared in Belarus, everyone 'dropped their wings'.

Recall

On January 16, in Minsk , Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin presented a draft of an updated military doctrine based on close allied relations with Russia. For the first time, it provides for the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

In March last year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an interview with propagandists that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.