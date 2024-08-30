ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208043 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158523 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155780 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144158 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112551 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Lubinets warned against fraud related to the release of Ukrainian Heroes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18328 views

The Ombudsman warns of a new wave of fraud related to the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The criminals pose as volunteers or civil servants, demanding money for fictitious “services”.

The attackers pose as volunteers or representatives of government agencies, promising release, important information or even organizing a call with relatives, and demand money for their “services.” This was warned by the Verkhovna Radaand Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

A new wave of fraud related to the release of Ukrainian Heroes and Heroines and the search for missing persons is raging 

- said Dmytro Lubinets.
Image

According to the Ombudsman, the perpetrators pose as volunteers, journalists, government officials, or even representatives of the aggressor country. They skillfully play on emotions, promising release, important information, or even arranging a call with relatives. At the same time, they demand money - allegedly a “fee” for their “services”.

Ukraine managed to return 14 more children from the occupied territories - Lubinets29.08.24, 20:00 • 22121 view

Here's what you need to do to avoid falling into the trap of these unscrupulous criminals, be vigilant!

Always check the sources of information.

Never share personal information with strangers or disclose confidential information on social media, even in private messages.

Beware of any financial offers related to “liberation” or “help”.

Remember: official government agencies and volunteer organizations never charge money for assistance or information.

The exchange fund and the suspension of the operation in northern Russia: Zelensky announces the results of the operation in the Kursk region24.08.24, 15:46 • 26839 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

