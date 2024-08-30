Lubinets warned against fraud related to the release of Ukrainian Heroes

The attackers pose as volunteers or representatives of government agencies, promising release, important information or even organizing a call with relatives, and demand money for their “services.” This was warned by the Verkhovna Radaand Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

A new wave of fraud related to the release of Ukrainian Heroes and Heroines and the search for missing persons is raging - said Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman, the perpetrators pose as volunteers, journalists, government officials, or even representatives of the aggressor country. They skillfully play on emotions, promising release, important information, or even arranging a call with relatives. At the same time, they demand money - allegedly a “fee” for their “services”.

Here's what you need to do to avoid falling into the trap of these unscrupulous criminals, be vigilant!

Always check the sources of information.

Never share personal information with strangers or disclose confidential information on social media, even in private messages.

Beware of any financial offers related to “liberation” or “help”.

Remember: official government agencies and volunteer organizations never charge money for assistance or information.

