Lubinets appeals to UN over damage to mosque in Kyiv

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets will send an official letter to the UN Monitoring Mission because of the damage caused by Russian shelling to religious and cultural sites in Ukraine. The Ombudsman announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Lubinets reminded that as a result of one of the strikes, Russians damaged the Islamic Cultural Center and its mosque.

Russia ignores the fact that religious and cultural sites have a special status in conflict situations, and such actions are unacceptable in the civilized world. I have already sent a letter to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine to draw the attention of the international community to the violations of the Russian Federation and to record these crimes - wrote Lubinets.

The Ombudsman pointed out that the Russian Federation commits systematic violations of human rights and religious freedoms. "I emphasize that such a barbaric act directed against civilians and religious institutions grossly violates the basic principles of international humanitarian law," Lubinets said.

He also emphasized that another Russian missile strike caused significant damage to a Lviv school. Windows and doors were smashed, and there are piles of construction debris from the destroyed walls. "Little Ukrainians were supposed to be sitting at their desks in this school today," added the Ombudsman.

Another Russian attack damaged the historic building of the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.