Lubinets appeals to UN over damage to mosque in Kyiv

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207998 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158501 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155766 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203401 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112551 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 83885 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 57675 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102360 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 94474 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 42241 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205988 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 20576 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 38563 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152304 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151430 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155419 views
Lubinets appeals to UN over damage to mosque in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22828 views

The Ombudsman of Ukraine sent a letter to the UN Monitoring Mission regarding the damage to religious sites caused by Russian shelling. Lubinets called on the international community to condemn Russia's actions and increase pressure to protect cultural and religious sites.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets will send an official letter to the UN Monitoring Mission because of the damage caused by Russian shelling to religious and cultural sites in Ukraine. The Ombudsman announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Lubinets reminded that as a result of one of the strikes, Russians damaged the Islamic Cultural Center and its mosque.

Russia ignores the fact that religious and cultural sites have a special status in conflict situations, and such actions are unacceptable in the civilized world. I have already sent a letter to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine to draw the attention of the international community to the violations of the Russian Federation and to record these crimes

- wrote Lubinets.

The Ombudsman pointed out that the Russian Federation commits systematic violations of human rights and religious freedoms.  "I emphasize that such a barbaric act directed against civilians and religious institutions grossly violates the basic principles of international humanitarian law," Lubinets said. 

Image

He also emphasized that another Russian missile strike caused significant damage to a Lviv school. Windows and doors were smashed, and there are piles of construction debris from the destroyed walls. "Little Ukrainians were supposed to be sitting at their desks in this school today," added the Ombudsman.

Image

Another Russian attack damaged the historic building of the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.

 Russia is cynically depriving people of necessary medical care. I call on the international community to strongly condemn these actions and increase pressure on the aggressor state to stop such attacks and ensure the protection of cultural and religious sites in Ukraine!

- Lubinets emphasized. 
Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCulture

