Loud noises in Mariupol were due to enemy aircraft, after being shot down they changed altitude - Andriushchenko

The cause of the loud sounds in the temporarily occupied Mariupol was an enemy aircraft flying over the city at low altitude, according to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

The passage of an enemy aircraft over the city at low altitude is the cause of loud sounds in the city. It is interesting that after the downing, not only the trajectories were significantly changed, but also the altitude. It is ridiculous that the occupation publicists, who seem to be in the city, write about the work of air defense, which does not exist. And mom's propagandists, who also pretend to be aware, write "our troops are working". Truthers