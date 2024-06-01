Losses to the environment of the Odessa region as a result of Russian aggression amounted to almost UAH 30 billion

The damage to the environment of the Odessa region caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine already amounts to UAH 29.6 billion. UNN was reported in the Odessa regional state administration.

Details

At the same time, revenues to local environmental protection funds of the region (environmental tax for emissions, discharges and waste disposal, as well as penalties for damage caused to the environment) increased - from UAH 33.9 million to UAH 40.9 million.

In addition, at the expense of the regional budget in 2023, 322.5 tons of expired and unsuitable pesticides were collected and removed in an environmentally safe way from the warehouse of the village of Altestovo, Odessa district, and from 25 warehouses of the Podolsk district.

We are talking about toxic chemicals that were lifted from the ship Mozdok that sank in the Odessa Bay back in 1972. In 1978, during the Soviet era, a bunker was built for their storage - since then, the poison has been lying there in soft containers "big bag".

Work continues on the removal and disposal of the remaining 135.83 tons of these pesticides, as well as containers (containers) from under them, during 2024 - reported in the regional state administration.

The total area of the nature reserve fund of the Odessa region is 166,000 hectares.