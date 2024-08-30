Lockheed Martin and Raytheon receive $1.3 billion for Javelin for the US and Ukraine

Large US companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have received orders from the US Army for the production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems totaling $1.3 billion, part of which will be provided to Ukraine as part of defense assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America and RTX.

Details

The contract for fiscal year 2024 was signed with the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) for the production of Javelin missiles, related equipment and services. This is the largest single-year contract for Javelin production and is part of an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement signed in May last year.

The joint venture of the manufacturers reports that last year it began ramping up production to reach a level of 3,960 Javelin All Up Round (AUR) missiles per year by the end of 2026.

According to the Voice of America, more than 4,000 Javelin missiles from this contract will be sent to Ukraine to replenish the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).