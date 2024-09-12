Lithuania calls on NATO to shoot down Russian drones

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196549 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152554 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152361 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142694 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112407 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186282 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88038 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63932 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 42608 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 71608 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 49291 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196554 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197459 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186284 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213112 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 5674 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148721 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152831 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143768 views
Actual
Lithuania calls on NATO to shoot down Russian drones

Lithuania calls on NATO to shoot down Russian drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110284 views

The Lithuanian Defense Minister proposes to speed up NATO's response to offending drones. This is in response to the recent downing of a Russian military drone in Latvia.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas has called for a change in the algorithm of NATO's air patrol mission in the Baltic states after the recent downing of a Russian military drone in Latvia. LRT writes about this, UNN reports

Details [1

“Air patrols should not only patrol, but also, if possible and necessary, shorten the decision-making chain at the NATO level so that aircraft can take off immediately and destroy drones,” Kasciunas told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that if the radar detects a potential drone entering the territory of a NATO country, the information should be promptly transmitted to the alliance headquarters.

“NATO HQ assesses the situation to determine if there is sufficient evidence that it is a hostile drone and not another aircraft that has lost its way, and then a decision is quickly made to raise air police aircraft. This algorithm needs to be accelerated,” Kasciunas explained.

When asked about Vilnius's reaction in the event of an aggressor drone violating Lithuanian airspace, the Defense Minister emphasized that it should be a collective decision by NATO.

Latvia's Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that the wreckage of a Russian military drone flying from Belarus was found in the country's eastern region of Rezekne.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Latvian Armed Forces, Leonids Kalniņš, told LETA that the drone entered Latvian airspace early on Saturday morning and was immediately detected. According to preliminary data, the drone had no “hostile purposes” or “specific intentions to fly to Latvia.

NATO's air patrol mission in the Baltic states is being carried out from Lithuania and temporarily from Latvia while the Estonian air base is undergoing repairs.

Lithuania also calls on NATO to strengthen the air defense of the Baltic states by introducing a rotational air defense model.

“Currently, the air patrol mission is designed for somewhat different purposes, namely airspace monitoring and, for example, escorting foreign aircraft that have violated airspace,” Kasciunas added.

Lithuania is developing a plan for mass evacuation of the population in the event of a war scenario25.07.24, 20:17 • 21258 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising