Lionel Messi will not travel with Argentina to the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Lionel Messi said that he would not be part of the Argentine national team at the Olympic Games in Paris, as he is no longer of an age to play in all tournaments. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Lionel Messi said that he will not go to the Olympics in Paris as a member of the Argentine national team, as he is no longer at the age when he can play in every tournament, Reuters reports.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward is currently preparing to defend his Copa America title, which will take place from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

I spoke with Mascherano (Argentina's Olympic team manager) and we analyzed the situation. At my age, I can't play in all tournaments, I have to choose well what to do, and it would be too much to play in two competitions in a row.

Recall

The napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with FC Barcelona in 2000 was sold at auction for £762,400.