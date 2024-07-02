Lightning killed a man in Rivne region: how to act during a thunderstorm
Kyiv • UNN
A 63-year-old man died from a lightning strike near the village of Zolotolyn, Rivne region.
On July 1, near the village of Zolotolyn, Rivne district , lightning fatally struck a 63-year-old man, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
"Yesterday in the afternoon, bad weather was raging in the region. A 63-year-old man was struck by lightning and sustained life-threatening injuries," the SES said in a statement.
The SES also explained how to act during a thunderstorm. According to the rescuers, during a thunderstorm, you should not..:
- hide under tall and solitary trees or on high ground;
- park a car under trees or tall structures;
- swim in water bodies;
- use electrical appliances;
Instead, the SES recommends:
- Avoid metal structures, lights, and power poles;
- if you are in the field, it is better to sit down in a hole without contacting your body with the ground;
- close windows and doors;
- put down the phone and do something that calms you down.
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, with hail and gales of 15-20 m/s in some places.