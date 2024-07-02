Lightning killed a man in Rivne region: how to act during a thunderstorm

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

Lightning killed a man in Rivne region: how to act during a thunderstorm

Kyiv

 16037 views

A 63-year-old man died from a lightning strike near the village of Zolotolyn, Rivne region.

Lightning killed a man in Rivne region: how to act during a thunderstorm

On July 1, near the village of Zolotolyn, Rivne district , lightning fatally  struck a 63-year-old man, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Yesterday in the afternoon, bad weather was raging in the region. A 63-year-old man was struck by lightning and sustained life-threatening injuries," the SES said in a statement.

The SES also explained how to act during a thunderstorm. According to the rescuers, during a thunderstorm, you should not..: 

  • hide under tall and solitary trees or on high ground;
  • park a car under trees or tall structures;
  • swim in water bodies;
  • use electrical appliances;

Instead, the SES recommends:

  • Avoid metal structures, lights, and power poles;
  • if you are in the field, it is better to sit down in a hole without contacting your body with the ground;
  • close windows and doors;
  • put down the phone and do something that calms you down.

   According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, with hail and gales of 15-20 m/s in some places.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
