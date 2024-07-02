Lightning killed a man in Rivne region: how to act during a thunderstorm

On July 1, near the village of Zolotolyn, Rivne district , lightning fatally struck a 63-year-old man, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"Yesterday in the afternoon, bad weather was raging in the region. A 63-year-old man was struck by lightning and sustained life-threatening injuries," the SES said in a statement.

The SES also explained how to act during a thunderstorm. According to the rescuers, during a thunderstorm, you should not..:

hide under tall and solitary trees or on high ground;

park a car under trees or tall structures;



swim in water bodies;



use electrical appliances;



Instead, the SES recommends:

Avoid metal structures, lights, and power poles;

if you are in the field, it is better to sit down in a hole without contacting your body with the ground;



close windows and doors;



put down the phone and do something that calms you down.



According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, with hail and gales of 15-20 m/s in some places.