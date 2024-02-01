F1: Lewis Hamilton will leave the Mercedes team after the end of the 2024 season

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team and Lewis Hamilton will end their cooperation at the end of the 2024 season. This season will be his last performance for the Silver Arrows, UNN reports citing the team's statement.

"From a driver's team perspective, our relationship with Lewis has been the most successful in the sport and it's something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew that our partnership would end naturally at some point, and that day has come. We agree with Lewis's decision to seek a new challenge and it is exciting to think about our options for the future. But for now, we still have one more season to go and we are focused on racing to ensure a strong 2024," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO.

In turn, Lewis Hamilton noted that Mercedes has been a part of his life since he was 13, but he is happy to take on a new challenge.

"I have spent an incredible 11 years with this team and I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been a part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's where I grew up, so the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. But it was time for me to take this step and I am excited to take on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership, and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering my best performance this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows one to remember," Hamilton concluded.

Add

According to media reports, Hamilton will join Ferrari next season.