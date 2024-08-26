ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Lesnoy on the chapter in history textbooks about Russia's war against Ukraine: it exists, it is being examined

Lesnoy on the chapter in history textbooks about Russia's war against Ukraine: it exists, it is being examined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47846 views

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi said that the chapter on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for 11th grade history textbooks is undergoing an expert review. The new chapter is to appear in September this year.

There is a section on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Ukrainian history textbooks for 11th graders. It is being worked on, and this chapter is undergoing a multifaceted examination.

This was reported to journalists by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, UNN correspondent reports.

We already have this section (on full-scale war - ed.). It is currently being worked on, and this particular section is undergoing a multifaceted examination. This is a very important component, because this is the history we have lived and seen. It is very important for us that it be very balanced, very verified in terms of psychological perception, in terms of coverage, in terms of rational and emotional perception

- Lisovyi said.

Addendum Addendum

In May, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that in September of this year, textbooks on the history of Ukraine for 11th graders will appear in the scales with a section on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In September 2023, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced that a new chapter on Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would be added to school history textbooks.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

