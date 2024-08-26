Lesnoy on the chapter in history textbooks about Russia's war against Ukraine: it exists, it is being examined

There is a section on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Ukrainian history textbooks for 11th graders. It is being worked on, and this chapter is undergoing a multifaceted examination.

This was reported to journalists by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, UNN correspondent reports.

We already have this section (on full-scale war - ed.). It is currently being worked on, and this particular section is undergoing a multifaceted examination. This is a very important component, because this is the history we have lived and seen. It is very important for us that it be very balanced, very verified in terms of psychological perception, in terms of coverage, in terms of rational and emotional perception - Lisovyi said.

Addendum Addendum

In May, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that in September of this year, textbooks on the history of Ukraine for 11th graders will appear in the scales with a section on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In September 2023, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced that a new chapter on Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would be added to school history textbooks.