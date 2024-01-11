Legislative regulation of virtual assets: expert explains how Ukraine will benefit from it

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84516 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110125 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139687 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137345 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176072 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282572 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167197 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106396 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84197 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36156 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58584 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43970 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 84516 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282572 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250198 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235318 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43970 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106629 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106622 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122734 views
Actual
Legislative regulation of virtual assets: expert explains how Ukraine will benefit from it

Legislative regulation of virtual assets: expert explains how Ukraine will benefit from it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131744 views

Legislative regulation of virtual assets in Ukraine will increase investor security, stimulate innovation, and increase tax revenues, says Olena Sosedka.

Investor safety, development of new market segments, simulation of innovation development are not the only advantages of legislative regulation of virtual assets. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to UNN by Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions.

Details

Sosiedka points to an increase in tax revenues as an obvious advantage of legislative regulation of the circulation of virtual assets. However, according to the expert, these are not all the benefits. We are talking about large-scale benefits:

- Ensuring investor safety: regulation helps protect investors from fraud and other unfair practices. This creates a safer and more transparent environment for investment, increasing confidence in the virtual asset market.

- Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing: Effective regulation allows governments to better monitor financial transactions and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing through cryptocurrency platforms.

- Stimulate innovation and technological development: Regulation can promote innovation by setting clear rules for companies operating in the field of virtual assets. This could attract more investment in the technology industry and contribute to overall economic growth.

- Strengthening reputation and international status: countries that successfully regulate the cryptocurrency market can strengthen their reputation as financial innovators and reliable members of the international financial community.

- Development of new market segments: legislative support can open the door to new market segments based on virtual assets, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, startups, and blockchain projects, thereby increasing the number of jobs and economic activity in this area.

- Increase financial inclusion: Cryptocurrency regulation can contribute to financial inclusion by allowing citizens who do not have access to traditional banking services to use alternative financial instruments.

- Creating a hub for investors: Effective regulation of the virtual asset market can turn a country into an attractive hub for investors. This creates a stable and predictable environment for capital investment, attracting domestic and international investors interested in innovative financial technologies. Such a hub facilitates not only direct investment, but also the development of a local ecosystem of startups, technology companies, and other entities related to virtual assets.

"The inclusion of this clause emphasizes that effective regulation of the virtual asset market not only increases budget revenues and protects investors, but also contributes to the creation of an investment-friendly environment that can have a positive impact on the country's overall economic development," the expert believes.

Read more about cryptocurrencies in the article: Bitcoin is predicted to grow at an unprecedented rate: an expert talks about the impact of cryptocurrencies on the traditional financial sector and prospects for Ukraine

Recall

In 2022, the Verkhovna Rada passed the draft law "On Virtual Assets" (No. 3637), which was to come into force only after changes to the Tax Code. However, the President vetoed it with a number of amendments.

In addition, no changes were made to tax legislation. On November 7, 2023, a draft law on the regulation of the turnover of virtual assets in Ukraine (No. 10225), developed by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), was registered in the Parliament.

The draft law proposes to tax profits from crypto market activities at a rate of 18% and a military fee of 1.5%. On November 17, the Ministry of Digital Transformation introduced an alternative draft law (No. 10225-1), which, in particular, proposes to set the personal income tax at 18%. However, the tax will be introduced gradually: the first three years will see a rate of 3%, and the next five years - 9%.

The right to the rates provided for in this clause will be granted to those personal income taxpayers whose investment income from transactions with virtual assets does not exceed UAH 7 million during one reporting year.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising