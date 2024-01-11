Leaders must implement this decision: Zelenskyy on EU initiative to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells

Ukraine needs the artillery shells that the EU has promised to provide. It is necessary to put political pressure on the leaders who signed this decision. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

The decision on the artillery package. It is very powerful and very right. The only thing is that we were counting on it in March, and by March there was a proposal from the Estonian side and other leaders to give Ukraine a million shells. We did not receive the full package, and today, I believe, we can put political pressure on the leaders who signed this decision - Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that these leaders should implement this decision, which they themselves made, and if "their word is worth something.

I really wanted to see the contracts. We know that deadlines sometimes let our military down, but if we have contracts in front of us, it gives us hope that, even if it is delayed, it will arrive on the battlefield. That is, this initiative can be brought to an end ," the President added.

Recall

The European Union has set a goal of providing Ukraine with one million artillery shells by March 2024.

European Council President Charles Michel saidthat the European Union will keep its promise to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition, but admitted that "it will take a little longer than we would like.