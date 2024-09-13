Lawyer on the draft law on video monitoring: it introduces totalitarian control and creates a risk of data leakage

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114597 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117233 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150674 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141971 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183887 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45459 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72381 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 68718 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42135 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 48674 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194693 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199235 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159318 views
Actual
Lawyer on the draft law on video monitoring: it introduces totalitarian control and creates a risk of data leakage

Lawyer on the draft law on video monitoring: it introduces totalitarian control and creates a risk of data leakage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54520 views

Ukraine may introduce a video monitoring system that will monitor and identify citizens. The lawyer warns of the risks of total control and possible abuse by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukraine may introduce video monitoring that will monitor citizens and identify them. Such innovations are envisaged by the draft law No. 11031 on a unified system of video monitoring of public security, which has already been included in the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada. Iryna Korzhenkova, a lawyer and analyst at the Center for Joint Action, explained to UNN what threats this draft law poses and how it dangerously expands the influence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on society.

What does the draft law on a unified system of video monitoring of public security change?

  • introduces a system of video monitoring of public security;

Video monitoring will be applied to:

- individuals in the interests of national and public security, economic well-being and human rights;

- vehicles;

- public places;

- critical, social, economic, housing and communal, transportation, engineering, and other infrastructure facilities;

  •  introduces a unified system of video monitoring of public security, which consists of monitoring systems at the central, regional and local levels, as well as video monitoring systems of enterprises, institutions, organizations of all forms of ownership and systems of individuals;
  • security and defense agencies, state authorities and local governments are authorized to create video monitoring systems;
  •  the video monitoring system consists of devices with photo, audio, and video recording functions that operate in automatic mode, and complexes that process, analyze, and transmit the collected data to the MIA system;
  •  obliges all owners of video monitoring systems to transmit data to the MIA system;
  •  the video monitoring system identifies a person by the following parameters:

- full name, date of birth, place of birth, gender;

- information about the place of residence, citizenship or lack thereof,

- a digitized image of a person's face;

- registration number of the taxpayer's account card or series and number of the passport document;

  • To identify a person, the video monitoring system interacts with the unified demographic register, the national system of biometric verification and identification of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, and other state registers;
  • the maximum storage period for personal data may not exceed 15 years;
  •  a person has the right to familiarize themselves with the data about themselves in the video monitoring system.

What is wrong with the draft law:

  • introduces total and essentially totalitarian control over the daily life of the state's residents, which can be used to curtail democracy and a wide range of other abuses;
  •  does not establish clear and reasonable criteria for the collection and use of personal data;
  • dangerously expands the influence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the whole society, turning the country into a police state;
  • will lead to significant expenditures from the state budget for the implementation of the video monitoring system.

Lawyer Korzhenkova noted that video surveillance in itself is not bad.

This can be useful for fighting crime and ensuring security. But when this process becomes total and uncontrolled, it turns into a powerful tool for restricting freedoms and human rights. In this case, democracy is under threat. Why is this so? Because the right to anonymity is an important component of a democratic society. When your every move is recorded, this right is lost, and you become vulnerable to various forms of discrimination and persecution

- Korzhenkova said.

The lawyer noted that democratic countries do not create mechanisms for centralized control over their citizens because it infringes on their freedom and privacy.

Korzhenkova said what needs to be removed or added to the draft law to make it about security and assistance to law enforcement agencies, not about privacy violations.

"To combat Russian software, we need to create an open register of cameras, which will indicate their location, owner and purpose. It is also possible to require certification or licensing of camera software. The draft law provides for much broader powers for law enforcement agencies. Cameras should be installed only in places with a high risk of crime (for example, near banks, train stations, public transport)," Korzhenkova said.

She noted that it is necessary to hold broad public discussions of the draft law with the involvement of experts, human rights activists and members of the public.

She also said that an information campaign should be developed to inform citizens about their rights and opportunities to protect their personal data.

"The current version of the draft law means total control, a police state," the lawyer emphasized.

Korzhenkova noted that according to the bill, the Interior Ministry becomes the manager of the video monitoring system, which will have to transfer data from all video surveillance cameras in the country, including private ones.

Thus, the law enforcement agency has at its disposal a huge array of the most sensitive data about each citizen. This makes it possible to track people anywhere and anytime, even without suspicion (e.g., opposition journalists, activists, political rivals, and their family members). Given that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is practically accountable to no one, as well as cyber threats from the Russian Federation, this creates huge risks of personal data leakage. In general, if the state has access to huge amounts of data on the behavior of citizens, it can use this information for manipulation, discrimination and repression

- explained the lawyer.

Private video surveillance cameras do not simplify the work of law enforcement, but in a sense slow it down - police29.04.24, 16:50 • 18164 views

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs states that the operation of video monitoring systems will be based on the conditions of mandatory logging of the actions of administrators and users of such systems. The algorithm for checking user activity provides for the possibility of detecting facts of illegal information leakage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

Contact us about advertising