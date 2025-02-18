Law enforcers come to Kyivmisksvitlo with searches for the third time in a week

Today, on February 18, investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, are conducting searches at the premises of Kyivmiskvіtlo. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

The searches are carried out on the basis of a ruling of the investigating judge of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv as part of the criminal proceedings in the 2021 case concerning the supply of electricity, - the statement said.

The KCSA emphasized that Kyivmisksvitlo employees provide all the requested documents and continue to assist law enforcement agencies. For their part, they expect an objective and impartial investigation.

Addendum

According to the utility, this is the third search in a week. The previous searches of Kyivmisksvit's premises were conducted by investigators from the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv on February 13 and 14.

