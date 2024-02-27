$41.340.03
Latvia extends entry restrictions for Russian citizens for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27623 views

Latvia extends entry restrictions for Russian citizens for another year due to Russia's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine, which poses a threat to Latvia's internal security.

Latvia extends entry restrictions for Russian citizens for another year

Latvia has extended the current restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into its territory for one year. This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Due to the continuation of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, which still poses a threat to Latvia's internal security, the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, February 27, supported the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to extend the restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Latvia for one year,

- the statement said.

Details

The restrictions are currently in effect until March 4 this year, but the government has decided to extend them until March 4, 2025.

An earlier government decree imposes restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens wishing to cross the external border of the European Union (EU) for tourism and entertainment purposes.

At present, Russians can obtain entry visas only in exceptional cases - at the request of family members of Latvian or other EU citizens and from Russians with a residence permit in Latvia, as well as for "humanitarian reasons" in case of illness or death of a close relative, a threat to themselves or to attend a court hearing in Latvia.

Recall

Latvia has introduced a legislative ban on imports of Russian grain and is calling for similar European sanctions, given that all such goods can be replaced by products from Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
