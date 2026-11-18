On Tuesday, November 17, Latvia approved a new coalition government headed by pro-Ukrainian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs. This was reported by LSM, according to UNN.

Details

Fifty-seven lawmakers voted for the government formed by the United List party and its coalition partner, the National Alliance. Meanwhile, 34 voted against.

At 11:30 p.m. local time, a ceremonial government meeting will begin, at which President of the Republic Edgars Rinkevics and Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs will speak.

As the new prime minister noted, the Latvian government should focus not only on reducing bureaucracy but also on promoting real economic growth in the country.

To remind you

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, whose party won the most votes in last month's parliamentary elections, reported that his political force had reached an agreement to form a two-party government coalition.