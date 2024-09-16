Large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: 5 houses caught fire, people evacuated

A large-scale forest fire in Poltava region has set 5 residential buildings and 7 outbuildings on fire. The elimination of the large-scale fire continues, with the total area covered by the fire being about 680 hectares. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Due to wind gusts, a fire broke out in 2 private houses and 3 outbuildings in the village of Balivka. Also, 3 residential buildings and 4 outbuildings caught fire in the village of Sobkivka - 6 residents were evacuated from there," the statement said.

The SES noted that information on additional damaged homes and buildings is being clarified.

In addition, the SES reminded that the total area covered by the fire is about 680 hectares. Currently, dry grass and forest litter are burning on an area of about 70 hectares. Rescuers continue to eliminate the fire.

In the Poltava region, the elimination of a large-scale forest firethat started on September 15 continues . The total area covered by the fire is about 680 hectares.