Large-scale fire in Anapa, Russia: one injured, power outages possible in the city

In Russia, firefighters are still unable to extinguish a burning high-rise building in the resort town of Anapa. According to the Telegram channel Shot, the authorities warn of possible power outages in some areas of the city, UNN reports.

According to Shot, the roof of the building partially collapsed and the fire spread to the apartments. A criminal case was opened under the article "Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

"The fire has spread over the entire area, covering more than 1,000 square meters. Authorities say that there may be temporary power outages in some parts of the city to ensure the safety of firefighting operations. More than 100 firefighters and 37 pieces of equipment are working at the scene," the statement said.

In addition, it is known that an elevator operator who was in the attic at the time of the accident was injured in the fire. He is in moderate condition with combustion product poisoning, a burn of the anterior abdominal wall and 1-2 percent of his body burns. 440 people were evacuated, including 112 children.