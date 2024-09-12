Large-scale fire extinguished in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling: seven injured

In the village of Studenok, Kharkiv region, a devastating fire caused by enemy shelling has been completely extinguished. Seven people were injured in the fire, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The fire in the village of Studenok, Izium district, Kharkiv region, has been completely extinguished. The fire destroyed and damaged more than 350 houses and other buildings, 121 of which were residential. 1620 hectares of forest were destroyed - said Sinegubov.

According to him, seven people were injured in the fire.

170 victims were accommodated in the surviving houses of the village. Volunteers provided emergency construction kits. 24 people left for other settlements.

The victims are already receiving financial assistance from UNHCR in the amount of UAH 10,800 per person.

The Humanitarian Center in the village continues its work, providing food packages, hygiene products, construction materials and seasonal clothing.

Residents return to village in Kharkiv region after devastating fire due to enemy shelling