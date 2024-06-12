Large-scale downpour in the capital: more than half of the monthly rainfall fell in one day

As a result of the latest downpour in Kyiv, more than half of the monthly rainfall fell in one day. This was stated by the Kyiv City Administration, reports UNN.

It is noted that as of 15:00, the night and day levels amounted to 46 mm of precipitation.

The normal amount of precipitation for the month is 74 mm. That is, on June 12, more than half of the monthly norm fell in the capital. A rainstorm with this much precipitation in the city is the first time in the last 30 years - KCSA said.

The agency added that according to forecasters, heavy rain may continue until the end of the day.

Citizens were urged to be cautious, stay indoors if possible, and not park cars near trees or power poles.

Heavy rain flooded streets in several districts of Kyiv on June 12, causing significant traffic jams, delays in public transportation, and power outages.