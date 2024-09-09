Large-scale bus accident occurs in Lviv region: driver killed, 9 passengers hospitalized

On the night of September 9, a passenger bus driver collided with a train on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Dorohovyzh, Stryi district, Lviv region. The bus driver was killed in the accident, and nine passengers were taken to the hospital. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The accident reportedly occurred on September 9 at about three o'clock in the morning in the village of Dorohovych.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the driver of a Mercedes passenger bus, a 55-year-old resident of Rivne region, collided with a Renault road train that was on the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the bus driver was injured and died at the scene. Nine bus passengers, residents of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zakarpattia and Ternopil region, aged 25 to 43, were taken to hospital. Doctors are clarifying their diagnoses.

Law enforcers opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

