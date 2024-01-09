ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 82703 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109980 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139506 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137218 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171540 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106284 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83363 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35308 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 57754 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42784 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 82620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260550 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42784 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139495 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106580 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122696 views
Kyrylo Kernes' lawyer may be linked to Yevhen Cherniak, a suspect in financing Russian aggression

Kyrylo Kernes' lawyer may be linked to Yevhen Cherniak, a suspect in financing Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24129 views

Lawyer Margarita Nemchenko, who represents the interests of the son of former Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes, Kyrylo, may be connected to alcohol magnate Yevhen Chernyak, who is suspected of financing Russia's armed aggression, UNN reports.

In particular, Margarita Nemchenko, as a legal consultant, is closely connected with "Zaporizhzhia Nonferrous Metal Plant", co-owned by Oleksandr Cherniak, the father of Yevhen Cherniak. In addition, according to Opendatabot , she is a director of Terra-Polis-Plus LLC (engaged in the purchase and sale of its own real estate), which is also owned by Yevhen Cherniak's family. It seems that Margarita Nemchenko is not just an employee at the alcohol magnate's father's factory, but also part of the circle of people he trusts.

It should be noted that at the end of 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that alcohol magnate Yevhen Cherniak was suspected of financing Russia's armed aggression. According to the investigation, his companies continued to do business with the aggressor country, and in 2022, they transferred about 6 billion in hryvnia equivalent to the Russian budget in the form of taxes and fees alone.

Kyrylo Kernes himself, whose interests are defended by Margarita Nemchenko, still believes that he will be able to realize his political ambitions and become the "governor" of Kharkiv. This is exactly what another "dreamer" Yevhen Muraievpromised him, whom, according to British intelligence, Russia planned to appoint as "governor" of Ukraine when it "takes Kyiv in three days." From its own sources , UNN learnedthat Kyrylo Kernes and Yevhen Muraiev meet regularly in Vienna. However, it seems that, apart from the two political outsiders who are detached from reality, no one believes that the aggressor country can capture Kharkiv.

In addition, Margarita Nemchenko herself, like her client Kyrylo Kernes, also had political ambitions - she ran for deputy to the Zaporizhzhia City Council from the Servant of the People party. Now she is an assistant to Iryna Kulesh, a deputy from the Servant of the People faction in the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

Of course, no one can influence the choice of clients by lawyers. However, the question arises as to whether cooperation with people who may play into the hands of the enemy is permissible in a full-scale war.

Lilia Podolyak

Society

