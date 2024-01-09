Lawyer Margarita Nemchenko, who represents the interests of the son of former Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes, Kyrylo, may be connected to alcohol magnate Yevhen Chernyak, who is suspected of financing Russia's armed aggression, UNN reports.

In particular, Margarita Nemchenko, as a legal consultant, is closely connected with "Zaporizhzhia Nonferrous Metal Plant", co-owned by Oleksandr Cherniak, the father of Yevhen Cherniak. In addition, according to Opendatabot , she is a director of Terra-Polis-Plus LLC (engaged in the purchase and sale of its own real estate), which is also owned by Yevhen Cherniak's family. It seems that Margarita Nemchenko is not just an employee at the alcohol magnate's father's factory, but also part of the circle of people he trusts.

It should be noted that at the end of 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that alcohol magnate Yevhen Cherniak was suspected of financing Russia's armed aggression. According to the investigation, his companies continued to do business with the aggressor country, and in 2022, they transferred about 6 billion in hryvnia equivalent to the Russian budget in the form of taxes and fees alone.

Kyrylo Kernes himself, whose interests are defended by Margarita Nemchenko, still believes that he will be able to realize his political ambitions and become the "governor" of Kharkiv. This is exactly what another "dreamer" Yevhen Muraievpromised him, whom, according to British intelligence, Russia planned to appoint as "governor" of Ukraine when it "takes Kyiv in three days." From its own sources , UNN learnedthat Kyrylo Kernes and Yevhen Muraiev meet regularly in Vienna. However, it seems that, apart from the two political outsiders who are detached from reality, no one believes that the aggressor country can capture Kharkiv.

In addition, Margarita Nemchenko herself, like her client Kyrylo Kernes, also had political ambitions - she ran for deputy to the Zaporizhzhia City Council from the Servant of the People party. Now she is an assistant to Iryna Kulesh, a deputy from the Servant of the People faction in the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

Of course, no one can influence the choice of clients by lawyers. However, the question arises as to whether cooperation with people who may play into the hands of the enemy is permissible in a full-scale war.