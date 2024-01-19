Kyrgyzstan's authorities declare war on civil society - rosmedia

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kyrgyzstan's authorities declare war on civil society - rosmedia

Kyrgyzstan's authorities declare war on civil society - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyrgyzstan has been accused of suppressing free journalism by conducting searches and detaining media workers on charges of "war propaganda." 50 Russian journalists wrote an open letter calling for their release.

Russian journalists demand the release of media workers detained in Bishkek. The media wrote an open letter to the Kyrgyz authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

The Kyrgyz authorities have declared war on civil society and have chosen repression as a weapon. And, of course, such repression is a demonstration to all those who decide to engage in investigative journalism in Kyrgyzstan that there are topics that cannot be dealt with. 

 - the Russian journalists said in their appeal.

Details

The letter was signed by 50 journalists and editorial teams. The authors of the appeal stated that the Kyrgyz authorities "have launched a large-scale repression against free journalism".

It is noted that on January 15, the editorial office of the portal 24.kg was searched on charges of "war propaganda". The next day, 11 investigative journalists were detained. They were arrested on charges of calling for mass riots.

Security forces detained not only journalists but also protesters.

However, the exact number of detained protesters is unknown. According to various local media estimates, security forces have imprisoned more than 20 people.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the facts of the riots under the articles on organizing and participating in mass riots (parts 1 and 2 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and the use of violence against a representative of the authorities (part 1 of Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said in a statement that calls to protest near the Baymak District Court were posted on social media and messengers "with the aim of organizing mass riots.

Recall

On Wednesday, January 17, in Baymak, in the republic of Bashkortostan, protesters clashed with police outside the court building where activist Fail Alsinov, who is accused of inciting hatred, was sentenced today. 

It is noted that before the activist's sentence was announced, several communities that covered the events of the protest disappeared from the telegram.

For reference

Fayil Alsinov is a well-known activist in Bashkortostan, once the head of the Bashkort NGO, which was recognized as an extremist organization by the Russian authorities in 2020 and banned. In particular, Bashkort defended the Bashkir language and advocated for greater influence of local communities.

Image

Last April, Alsynov spoke out against illegal gold mining in the Urals, an industry that is destroying the region's agricultural land. Alsynov said that those who destroy nature in Bashkortostan will return to their homes later, but that the Bashkirs themselves have no other home. In his address, Alsynov used the phrase "kara khalyk," which literally translates as "black peoples." Although, in the modern Turkic language, this word is used in the sense of "peoples", without additional adjectives.

Formally, Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison for this very phrase. The court in the city of Baymak passed the sentence on January 17. The activist, they say, humiliated the human dignity of a group of people - residents of the Caucasus and Central Asia. The governor of the region, Radiy Khabirov, filed a complaint against him, noting that he "opposed the Bashkir people" to other peoples of Russia.  

Alsynov's supporters believe that the case against him is the governor's revenge for the events of 2020. Back then, activists stopped the development of soda production on Mount Kushtau. After a several-month confrontation with the authorities, which Khabirov called paid for, this area received the status of a protected area. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

