Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117921 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196366 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152463 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152298 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142669 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186179 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105069 views

Kyiv region suffered a nighttime enemy drone attack: air defense system responded, debris fell outside of settlements

Kyiv region suffered a nighttime enemy drone attack: air defense system responded, debris fell outside of settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30032 views

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets, preventing hits to infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region at night with attack drones. The air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, preventing hits to infrastructure facilities, there were no casualties, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy once again attacked our area with attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "the wreckage of the downed targets fell outside of populated areas."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyivKyiv region

