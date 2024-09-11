Kyiv region suffered a nighttime enemy drone attack: air defense system responded, debris fell outside of settlements

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region at night with attack drones. The air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, preventing hits to infrastructure facilities, there were no casualties, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy once again attacked our area with attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "the wreckage of the downed targets fell outside of populated areas."

