Kyiv region recommends canceling a high-profile procurement worth UAH 20 million. Kravchenko insists that funds should be used efficiently

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94183 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109760 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156301 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252368 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165774 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28736 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25031 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32081 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24781 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212927 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225331 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94183 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68865 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113331 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114209 views
Kyiv region recommends canceling a high-profile procurement worth UAH 20 million. Kravchenko insists that funds should be used efficiently

Kyiv region recommends canceling a high-profile procurement worth UAH 20 million. Kravchenko insists that funds should be used efficiently

 • 61663 views

In Kyiv Oblast, the Transparency and Accountability group recommended terminating the contract for the overhaul of the water supply system in the village of Prolisky due to possible overpricing of construction materials.

In the Kyiv region, the Transparency and Accountability group recommended that the Prystolichna village council terminate the contract for the overhaul of the water supply system in the village of Prolisky due to possible overpricing. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the group with the participation of law enforcement officers. This tender caused a public outcry due to the significant value of the procurement - almost UAH 20 million. The meeting heard explanations from representatives of the Prystolichna community, as well as analysis from representatives of the BES territorial office in Kyiv region.

"Law enforcement officers analyzed the prices of construction materials specified in the design and estimate documentation and compared them with market prices. As a result, prices for certain items of construction materials were found to be overpriced by more than UAH 3.7 million. In addition, law enforcement officers commented on the design and estimate documentation before the tender was held," Ruslan Kravchenko said. 

Therefore, the group recommended that the contract be terminated, that the design and estimate documentation be examined by a state institution to establish the objective cost of the work, and only then that a second tender be held.

"My position is clear. All tenders held by the KRMA departments, districts, and communities must be clearly justified and meet the real needs of people. Effective use of funds, especially in times of war, is what I demand from everyone. I am grateful to the law enforcement agencies that are actively involved in this work and help prevent inefficient spending of funds," Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

