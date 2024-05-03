Kyiv region recommends canceling a high-profile procurement worth UAH 20 million. Kravchenko insists that funds should be used efficiently

In the Kyiv region, the Transparency and Accountability group recommended that the Prystolichna village council terminate the contract for the overhaul of the water supply system in the village of Prolisky due to possible overpricing. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the group with the participation of law enforcement officers. This tender caused a public outcry due to the significant value of the procurement - almost UAH 20 million. The meeting heard explanations from representatives of the Prystolichna community, as well as analysis from representatives of the BES territorial office in Kyiv region.

"Law enforcement officers analyzed the prices of construction materials specified in the design and estimate documentation and compared them with market prices. As a result, prices for certain items of construction materials were found to be overpriced by more than UAH 3.7 million. In addition, law enforcement officers commented on the design and estimate documentation before the tender was held," Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Therefore, the group recommended that the contract be terminated, that the design and estimate documentation be examined by a state institution to establish the objective cost of the work, and only then that a second tender be held.

"My position is clear. All tenders held by the KRMA departments, districts, and communities must be clearly justified and meet the real needs of people. Effective use of funds, especially in times of war, is what I demand from everyone. I am grateful to the law enforcement agencies that are actively involved in this work and help prevent inefficient spending of funds," Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.