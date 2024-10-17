Kyiv region hosts first meeting between government and business in a new format: they discussed employee booking and taxes

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Kyiv region hosts first meeting between government and business in a new format: they discussed employee booking and taxes

Kyiv • UNN

The Kyiv RMA management held an online meeting with 300 entrepreneurs as part of the Dialogue between Government and Business platform. They discussed issues of booking employees, attracting IDPs, and paying taxes.

Kyiv region hosts first meeting between government and business in a new format: they discussed employee booking and taxes

In the Kyiv region, RMA management held its first meeting with entrepreneurs as part of the Dialogue between Government and Business platform. They discussed booking employees, hiring IDPs, and tax issues. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

We held the first online meeting within the framework of the Dialogue between Government and Business platform. It was created on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. 300 business representatives attended. Almost 2 hours of frank conversation with representatives of the TCC, the Ministry of Defense, the tax office, and the employment center. Sharp questions, honest answers and joint work on finding mechanisms to solve problematic issues. And there are many of them under martial law

- Kravchenko said.

According to him, today entrepreneurs are most interested in such issues as the procedure for recognizing critical enterprises, booking employees, and cooperation with the TCC.

Businesses applying for criticality designation should clearly understand that criticality is not a protection against the CFT or an automatic booking mechanism. It is about the philosophy of preserving a business that is extremely important for the country

- the head of CRMA is convinced. 

He also noted that entrepreneurs were interested in the changes being prepared to the resolution on reserving persons liable for military service, filling vacancies, hiring IDPs to work at enterprises in remote communities, and paying taxes.

Such meetings will be held weekly - the next one is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 23. Once a quarter we will hold a regional forum.  This format is a powerful tool for joint work

- Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized. 

A platform for communication between government and business is being launched in Kyiv region. The goal is to promptly solve the problems of entrepreneurs and improve the economic climate of the region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

