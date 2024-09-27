Kursk operation, enemy shelling of peaceful cities and the situation in Ukraine: the Presidential Administration reveals details of the meeting between Zelensky and Trump

During a meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front, the course of the operation in the Kursk region and its objectives, the disproportionately high losses of the Russian army and the role of American Patriot systems in protecting human lives, UNN reports citing the OP.

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

"I think we share a common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must win. And I want to discuss with you the details of our plan, the Plan of Victory," the Head of State said before the meeting.

Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to put pressure on the Russian dictator and force him to peace, and presented Donald Trump with a Victory Plan.

The President of Ukraine also spoke about the situation on the frontline, the course of the operation in Kursk region and its objectives, Ukrainian innovations in the fight against Russian terror, as well as the disproportionately high losses of the Russian army.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the general situation in Ukraine, the consequences of the war for Ukrainians and the economy.

A separate focus of the conversation is the constant shelling of cities and civilian infrastructure by the Russian Federation and the role of the US Patriot system in protecting people's lives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that it is necessary to block any opportunities for the aggressor state to receive money for the war from the sale of oil and gas, as well as all channels of supply of Western components for Russian missiles.

Donald Trump called today's meeting a good sign.

"He (the President of Ukraine - Ed.) went through hell, and his country went through a hell that few countries have gone through - it has never happened anywhere. No one has ever seen anything like this. It's a terrible situation," he said.