The RBMK (Large Channel Reactor) power units operating at the Kursk NPP, to the extent that there are a number of deficiencies, may pose a threat to other countries.

This was stated by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

Ukraine is not Russia, and it will never resort to nuclear blackmail. This is the main thing. Rather, we can say the opposite, that it is the Kursk NPP that threatens Ukraine and other countries. All Russian statements about threats to the Kursk nuclear power plant from Ukraine are IPSO and lying fakes by Russia to hide its prehistoric technologies, which are actually a threat in themselves. Soviet-designed units such as RBMK reactors were operated only in three former Soviet republics: Ukraine, Russia, and Lithuania. (...) One of the main disadvantages of the RBMK reactors at the Kursk NPP in terms of nuclear and radiation safety is the lack of containment, a sealed shell around the reactor unit. This is an important element of protection against the spread of radioactivity into the environment. There are also no two protection systems that operate on different physical principles, only protection through the introduction of boron rods - Korikov said.

He added that the daily rate of radioactivity emissions into the atmosphere at RBMK reactors operated at the Kursk NPP is 100 times higher than at VVER power units operated in Ukraine.

Recall

The Russian Federation has restricted entry to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk NPP is located, due to alleged attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to infiltrate the city.