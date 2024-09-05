ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117876 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120413 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196313 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152440 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152282 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142665 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112397 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186145 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105067 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87163 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63061 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 41547 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70591 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 48037 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196313 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186145 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212979 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201151 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 4589 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149389 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148654 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152770 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143711 views
Kursk NPP may threaten Ukraine and other countries - SNRIU

Kursk NPP may threaten Ukraine and other countries - SNRIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14650 views

The SNRIU chairman said that RBMK reactors at the Kursk NPP pose a threat due to the lack of containment and other shortcomings. Daily radioactive emissions are 100 times higher than at Ukrainian NPPs.

The RBMK (Large Channel Reactor) power units operating at the Kursk NPP, to the extent that there are a number of deficiencies, may pose a threat to other countries.

This was stated by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

Ukraine is not Russia, and it will never resort to nuclear blackmail. This is the main thing. Rather, we can say the opposite, that it is the Kursk NPP that threatens Ukraine and other countries. All Russian statements about threats to the Kursk nuclear power plant from Ukraine are IPSO and lying fakes by Russia to hide its prehistoric technologies, which are actually a threat in themselves. Soviet-designed units such as RBMK reactors were operated only in three former Soviet republics: Ukraine, Russia, and Lithuania. (...) One of the main disadvantages of the RBMK reactors at the Kursk NPP in terms of nuclear and radiation safety is the lack of containment, a sealed shell around the reactor unit. This is an important element of protection against the spread of radioactivity into the environment. There are also no two protection systems that operate on different physical principles, only protection through the introduction of boron rods

- Korikov said.

He added that the daily rate of radioactivity emissions into the atmosphere at RBMK reactors operated at the Kursk NPP is 100 times higher than at VVER power units operated in Ukraine.

Recall

The Russian Federation has restricted entry to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk NPP is located, due to alleged attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to infiltrate the city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World

