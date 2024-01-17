Kuleba talks with colleague from holding EU presidency Belgium: aim to hold first round of membership talks on time

Ukraine has discussed with Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, the next steps toward Ukraine's membership in the European Union. The common goal is to convene an intergovernmental conference as the first round of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in due time, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, UNN reported.

I spoke with my Belgian colleague and friend, Aja Labib. After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks with Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo and President Ursula von der Leyen, we agreed on the next steps during the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Our common goal is to convene an intergovernmental conference to hold the first round of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in a timely manner - Kuleba wrote on the social network X.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed the next steps towards using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

"I also welcomed Belgium's decision to help Ukraine by taxing frozen Russian assets. We discussed the next steps towards a comprehensive solution on the use of assets. This decision is inevitable, and Russia will pay for the damage caused," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Russia must pay: Zelenskyy calls for confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation