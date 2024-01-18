Kuleba is confident that the US will continue to help Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sees no change in the White House's tone regarding assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the Davos summit, CNBS reports UNN.

Details

I have no reason to doubt the sincerity of the Biden administration's commitment to continue to help Ukraine - Kuleba emphasized.

He also stated that he is confident that the Republicans understand how important it is for the United States to support Ukraine and the war against russia.

Nor do I have any reason to believe that the Republican Party as a whole does not realize how fundamental it is to defeat russia in Ukraine and to prevent Russia from continuing to destroy the world order built by America - said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

In support of this, Kuleba emphasized that the world we live in today was built under American leadership.

Addendum

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence that a bipartisan agreement on Ukraine and border security funding will be considered by the Senate next week.

The proposed package includes more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel, and $14 billion for border security and migrant processing.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that without US and EU assistance, Ukraine will be vulnerable to a russian takeover, which could eventually lead to a war between NATO and Russia.