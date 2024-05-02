Kuleba explains why Russia is not expected to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94040 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109739 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252347 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165772 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Actual
Kuleba explains why Russia is not expected to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Kuleba explains why Russia is not expected to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17102 views

The peace summit in June in Switzerland aims to bring together countries that share principles and approaches, excluding Russia because of its "bad faith" in previous negotiations with Ukraine.

The goal of the Peace Summit, which will be held in June in Switzerland, is to unite countries that share the principles and approaches on which they will build their further actions. Therefore, the Russian side is not expected to participate in the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Foreign Policy, according to UNN

Details

When asked by a journalist  what is the point of a peace summit without the party that started the war, Kuleba replied: 

"Our approach stems from reality and from the experience we gained between 2014 and 2022, because the aggression against Ukraine began in 2014. From 2014 to 2022, we held almost 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia in various formats, with mediators and bilaterally. But nothing worked. It all ended in a large-scale invasion. So we know that there is no point in bringing Russia to the negotiating table if you cannot guarantee that it will act in good faith." 

The minister pointed out that there are only two ways to bring Russia to a situation where it "acts in good faith." According to him, the first is success on the battlefield, and the second is the creation of a coalition of countries that share the same principles and approaches. 

That is why Russia is not expected to participate in the summit. Because the purpose of this summit is to bring together countries that share the principles and approaches on which they will build further actions. After that, communication with Russia can take place, and it can become part of the negotiations

- The Foreign Minister emphasized. 

"In June, the path to a just peace may begin" - Zelenskyy talks about preparations for the Summit in Switzerland 28.04.24, 18:52 • 46069 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

