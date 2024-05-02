Kuleba explains why Russia is not expected to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

The goal of the Peace Summit, which will be held in June in Switzerland, is to unite countries that share the principles and approaches on which they will build their further actions. Therefore, the Russian side is not expected to participate in the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Foreign Policy, according to UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist what is the point of a peace summit without the party that started the war, Kuleba replied:

"Our approach stems from reality and from the experience we gained between 2014 and 2022, because the aggression against Ukraine began in 2014. From 2014 to 2022, we held almost 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia in various formats, with mediators and bilaterally. But nothing worked. It all ended in a large-scale invasion. So we know that there is no point in bringing Russia to the negotiating table if you cannot guarantee that it will act in good faith."

The minister pointed out that there are only two ways to bring Russia to a situation where it "acts in good faith." According to him, the first is success on the battlefield, and the second is the creation of a coalition of countries that share the same principles and approaches.

That is why Russia is not expected to participate in the summit. Because the purpose of this summit is to bring together countries that share the principles and approaches on which they will build further actions. After that, communication with Russia can take place, and it can become part of the negotiations - The Foreign Minister emphasized.

