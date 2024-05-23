ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kuleba calls for immediate delivery of Patriots to Ukraine amid strikes in Kharkiv: "Will make a call today"

Kuleba calls for immediate delivery of Patriots to Ukraine amid strikes in Kharkiv: "Will make a call today"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19346 views

Seven people have been killed in a Russian strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urgently requested that additional air defense systems be immediately delivered to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the immediate delivery of additional air defense systems to Ukraine. He pointed out that today's deaths in Kharkiv could have been avoided if the Patriots had been delivered to Ukraine on time, UNN reports

Kuleba posted a video on social network X in which the sound of a phone can be heard from under a sanitary bag, which is probably one of the people killed in the strikes on Kharkiv. 

Kharkiv. The sound you hear from the black bag is an incoming call that will never be answered because additional Patriots have not been delivered to Ukraine in time. Please deliver them immediately. I urge everyone who can influence their country's leaders to make your call today

- captioned Kuleba's video.

Recall 

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising