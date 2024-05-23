Kuleba calls for immediate delivery of Patriots to Ukraine amid strikes in Kharkiv: "Will make a call today"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the immediate delivery of additional air defense systems to Ukraine. He pointed out that today's deaths in Kharkiv could have been avoided if the Patriots had been delivered to Ukraine on time, UNN reports .

Kuleba posted a video on social network X in which the sound of a phone can be heard from under a sanitary bag, which is probably one of the people killed in the strikes on Kharkiv.

Kharkiv. The sound you hear from the black bag is an incoming call that will never be answered because additional Patriots have not been delivered to Ukraine in time. Please deliver them immediately. I urge everyone who can influence their country's leaders to make your call today - captioned Kuleba's video.

Recall

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.