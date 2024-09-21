Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih for victims of Russian attack
A day of mourning was declared in Kryvyi Rih on September 23 for the victims of the rocket attack. The attack killed two women and a 12-year-old boy, and injured three other people.
A day of mourning has been declared in Kryvyi Rih on September 23 for those killed by a missile attack by Russian troops, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Saturday, UNN reports.
On Monday, September 23, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of today's enemy missile attack. Eternal memory to the victims, condolences to the families and friends
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on the night of September 21, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two women and a 12-year-old boy were killed. Three more people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy. Private houses, a school, and a car were damaged.
