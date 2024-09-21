Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih for victims of Russian attack

A day of mourning has been declared in Kryvyi Rih on September 23 for those killed by a missile attack by Russian troops, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

On Monday, September 23, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of today's enemy missile attack. Eternal memory to the victims, condolences to the families and friends - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on the night of September 21, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two women and a 12-year-old boy were killed. Three more people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy. Private houses, a school, and a car were damaged.

