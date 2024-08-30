“Kryvbas loses to Betis and drops out of the Conference League

The Ukrainian club Kryvbas has ended its performance in the Conference League, losing to Spanish Betis in the return leg of the qualifying playoffs with a score of 0:3. According to UNN , citing the result of the match, the match took place on August 29, and the fate of the meeting was decided before the end of the first half.

Details

The Kryvyi Rih team conceded three goals in three minutes, which was the decisive moment in the game.

In the 40th minute, Aitor Ruibal opened the scoring, and a minute later, Abde Ezzalzuli doubled Betis' lead. In the 43rd minute, Ezzazuli scored a double, setting the final score of the match.

Recall

In the first match, Betis also defeated Kryvbas 2-0, which brought the Spaniards a 5-0 victory and a place in the next stage of the Conference League.

