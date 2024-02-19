The Russian presidential administration has sent a "black list" of 50 artists to Russian concert promoters, banning them from performing in Russia. the kremlin is pressuring artists to demonstrate open support for the war in ukraine. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

According to British intelligence, public figures in Russia continue to face considerable pressure to demonstrate open support for the war in Ukraine.

This week, it was reported that Russian entertainer Philip Kirkorov performed and visited wounded Russian soldiers in the tactical zone. Kirkorov was reportedly blacklisted by the Kremlin after a public scandal involving a December "almost naked" party in Moscow.

Meduza reported that in early February, the Russian presidential administration sent a new "black list" of 50 artists to Russian concert promoters, effectively banning them from performing in Russia.

This list includes public opponents of the war, as well as others, such as Kirkorov, who have incurred the Kremlin's wrath for other reasons.

The aftermath of the "almost naked" party scandal demonstrates that the war is increasingly penetrating public life.

The Kremlin almost certainly intentionally amplified and exploited the scandal in an effort to portray a contrast between Russians who "patriotically" support the war effort and the hedonistic "pro-Western" elite in the capital. One of the participants was imprisoned, fined under the so-called "LGBT propaganda" laws and summoned to the military enlistment office - the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

