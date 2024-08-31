Kovalenko leaves Atalanta: ex-Shakhtar star has played one match for the Italian team in over 3 years

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123038 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158196 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155543 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112544 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 81872 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 55448 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101990 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 91978 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 39516 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 18268 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151264 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155259 views
Kovalenko leaves Atalanta: ex-Shakhtar star has played one match for the Italian team in over 3 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21074 views

Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko has terminated his contract with Atalanta. In 3 years at the club, he played only 1 match, spending most of his time on loan at Spezia and Empoli.

Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko has terminated his cooperation with Atalanta , an Italian Serie A football club. The contract was terminated early. Reports UNN with reference to Salcio Atalanta.

Details

Italian club Atalanta has terminated its contract with Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko ahead of schedule.

Kovalenko joined Atalanta from Shakhtar Donetsk for 600 thousand euros in the winter transfer session of the 2020/2021 season, Salcio Atalanta writes. 

16.07.23, 17:25 • 637901 view

The Nerazzurri's experience turned out to be unsuccessful: in the first six months he only found playing time, and in the summer of the following year he went on loan to Spezia. He stayed in Liguria for two seasons (44 appearances and 1 goal). Later, Atalanta loaned him to Empoli with the same formula. There Kovalenko made 17 appearances and scored 2 goals.

It's official: Artem Dovbyk is a player of Roma02.08.24, 20:32 • 22883 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

