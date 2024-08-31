Kovalenko leaves Atalanta: ex-Shakhtar star has played one match for the Italian team in over 3 years

Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko has terminated his cooperation with Atalanta , an Italian Serie A football club. The contract was terminated early. Reports UNN with reference to Salcio Atalanta.

Details

Italian club Atalanta has terminated its contract with Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko ahead of schedule.

Kovalenko joined Atalanta from Shakhtar Donetsk for 600 thousand euros in the winter transfer session of the 2020/2021 season, Salcio Atalanta writes.

The Nerazzurri's experience turned out to be unsuccessful: in the first six months he only found playing time, and in the summer of the following year he went on loan to Spezia. He stayed in Liguria for two seasons (44 appearances and 1 goal). Later, Atalanta loaned him to Empoli with the same formula. There Kovalenko made 17 appearances and scored 2 goals.

