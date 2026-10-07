Kosovo’s parliament elected a new president, avoiding snap elections

Kosovo’s parliament elected economist Justina Shiroka Pula as the country’s president, a position that is largely ceremonial. This took place shortly before the constitutional deadline, helping to avoid yet another early election in one of Europe’s poorest countries. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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On Wednesday morning, Shiroka Pula received 81 votes in the 120-seat parliament—one more than required for election. Had lawmakers failed to elect a new president, the country would have had to hold early parliamentary elections, as it did in June.

This mandate does not belong to one person alone. It belongs to our citizens... I will be the president of all citizens - Shiroka Pula said after the vote.

Shiroka Pula’s election resulted from an agreement between Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s ruling Vetëvendosje party and the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo to limit the powers of the war crimes court for Kosovo, which operates in The Hague.

On Monday, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators who were demanding approval of the relevant changes. Critics say the sentences handed down by the Hague court are too harsh.

The office of president in Kosovo is largely ceremonial, but it often becomes a source of political instability because electing a president requires two-thirds of parliament’s votes, and parties find it difficult to agree on a candidate.

Shiroka Pula, who was born in 1953, is president of the Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts and a professor of economics. From 2008 to 2011, she served as minister of economy.

Former Kosovo President Thaçi sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes