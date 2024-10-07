Klymenko: Ukraine and Slovakia will strengthen cooperation on border protection

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko held talks with his Slovak counterpart Matus Šutaj Esztok. The officials identified the emphasis of cooperation between the two countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to Klymenko.

According to Klymenko, focuses on security issues on the common border and migration policy. He reminded that Ukraine has almost 98 kilometers of common border with Slovakia, which requires increased attention from both sides.

We discussed measures to combat illegal border crossing. In the near future, we plan to organize Ukrainian-Slovak exercises for border guards, police officers and migration officials to combat illegal migration. In addition, we agreed to work out a mechanism for exchanging data on offenders, as well as joint patrols in problematic areas of the border - summarized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is counting on joint production of engineering equipment with Slovakia, in particular, Bozhena demining machines. This will accelerate the clearance of Ukrainian land from mines, save lives, and help restore the economy.