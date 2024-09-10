Klymenko reacts to beating of ex-serviceman in Smila: investigation into possible police inaction launched

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers have launched an internal investigation into the possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila. This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

The situation in Smila is shameful. No one has the right to humiliate veterans. Everything that happened will receive a proper and tough response from law enforcement - wrote Klymenko.

He has already indicated that criminal proceedings have already been initiated. All the facts of the incident will be established.

Klymenko also said that the head of the National Police has already reported on the first results and initiated an internal investigation into the actions (or, rather, possible inaction) of local police officers.

"Every day, Ukraine resists a cruel enemy thanks to the bravery of our Defense and Security Forces, all our soldiers. And each of our soldiers, all our people deserve respect and the rule of law. This is how it should be," the Interior Minister added.

Context

A conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former soldier occurred in Cherkasy region over a road accident. The police opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism.