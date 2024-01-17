Kiper appoints new head of Odesa Regional Children's Hospital

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 80669 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109794 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139264 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137063 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171520 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282333 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167188 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106159 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 82508 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 34224 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 56826 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 41280 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 80676 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249979 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260433 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 41280 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106532 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106524 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122646 views
Actual
Kiper appoints new head of Odesa Regional Children's Hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27739 views

Olga Udovychenko has been appointed the new CEO of Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. Local authorities plan to transform the hospital into a European-level institution.

The Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital has a new CEO. Olga Udovychenko became the new head of the medical institution. This was reported by Odesa Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Kharlov introduced the new director to the hospital staff.

"The modernization and development of the Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital is a priority for the head of the Odesa Oblast Regional Administration, Oleh Kiper, personally. Olga Fedorivna has a great responsibility to turn a medical institution that is, to put it mildly, in an unsatisfactory condition into a European-level hospital in the shortest possible time. I want our children to be treated comfortably in a state institution," Kharlov said.

Help

Olga Udovychenko is a pediatric dermatologist by profession. She graduated from Odesa National Medical University. Since 2007, she has worked at the Odesa Regional Children's Dermatology and Venereology Hospital as a doctor, and since June 03, 2008 - as a deputy director of the same medical institution. On January 18, 2019, she was appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Health of the Odesa City Council, where she worked until January 12, 2024. She was awarded the 7th rank of local government official.

Recall

Odesa OVA plans to attract investors to overhaul the premises of the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

