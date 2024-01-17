Kiper appoints new head of Odesa Regional Children's Hospital

The Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital has a new CEO. Olga Udovychenko became the new head of the medical institution. This was reported by Odesa Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Kharlov introduced the new director to the hospital staff.

"The modernization and development of the Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital is a priority for the head of the Odesa Oblast Regional Administration, Oleh Kiper, personally. Olga Fedorivna has a great responsibility to turn a medical institution that is, to put it mildly, in an unsatisfactory condition into a European-level hospital in the shortest possible time. I want our children to be treated comfortably in a state institution," Kharlov said.

Help

Olga Udovychenko is a pediatric dermatologist by profession. She graduated from Odesa National Medical University. Since 2007, she has worked at the Odesa Regional Children's Dermatology and Venereology Hospital as a doctor, and since June 03, 2008 - as a deputy director of the same medical institution. On January 18, 2019, she was appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Health of the Odesa City Council, where she worked until January 12, 2024. She was awarded the 7th rank of local government official.

Recall

Odesa OVA plans to attract investors to overhaul the premises of the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital.