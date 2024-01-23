KIAA shows the consequences of shelling in Solomianskyi district

Several houses in Solomianske were damaged as a result of shelling in Kyiv. Footage of the damage was shown by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The published footage shows the damaged houses, with windows smashed by the shock wave. A non-residential building was completely destroyed.

Addendum

The KCMC adds that there is information about the damage to one residential building in the Solomyansky district of the city. The information is being clarified. SES units are working on the spot.

Recall

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv , the entrance of a multi-storey building was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.

