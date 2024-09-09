Kherson region: the enemy attacked Stanislav, a woman was wounded

In Kherson region, Russian troops struck Stanislav, a woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops attacked Stanislav. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 52-year-old woman who was on the street sustained an explosive injury and contusion," the RMA reported.

The ambulance crew, as indicated, provided medical assistance to the woman on the spot.

Addendum

The number of victims of hostile shelling on September 8 also increased. According to the RMA, a resident of Poniativka, who was injured the day before, came to the hospital. The 63-year-old woman came under enemy fire yesterday around 9 p.m. She received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. Doctors are treating her.

