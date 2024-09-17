Kharkiv: mayor reports two hostile strikes by Ukrainian military in one of the districts
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov reported two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Kyiv district of the city. One of the strikes hit an open area, and information about the victims is being clarified.
So far, there have been two reports of strikes by the KABs in the Kyiv district. One of them hit an open area. Information about the victims is being clarified
