Kharkiv: mayor reports two hostile strikes by Ukrainian military in one of the districts

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported two enemy strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Kyiv district of the city, information about the victims is being clarified, UNN reports.

So far, there have been two reports of strikes by the KABs in the Kyiv district. One of them hit an open area. Information about the victims is being clarified - Terekhov said on Telegram.

