Kellogg called the actions that the Russian Federation must take

The US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, named the concessions that, in his opinion, Russia should make, including territorial concessions. He said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

When asked what concessions Putin should make, Kellogg replied: "In my opinion, these should be both territorial concessions and not only territorial. It may be a refusal to use armed forces in the future and to reduce the number of personnel as much as possible".

Kellogg stated that alliances of Russia with Iran, North Korea and China are now emerging, which was not the case before. It is important that they do not form.

"I believe it is important that this alliance does not form," Kellogg said.

He also added that the US is considering that there may be some concessions on both sides.

Addition

The US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that it is necessary to first achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, at the same time, he stressed that the war must be stopped in the long term, and not just diplomatically for now.