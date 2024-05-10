Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby

Justin and Hailey Bieber published posts on Instagram that may indicate that the couple is expecting a child, reports UNN.

Details [1

Hailey Bieber's Instagram has photos and videos of the model showing a well-rounded stomach.

Moreover, much indicates that the lovers have renewed their marriage vows. This is evidenced not only by Hayley's white dress with a veil, but also by the footage of the video that the model shared online. In it, we can see the Biebers saying their vows, a pastor/ceremonial officiant, and a new ring on pregnant Hailey's finger.

Cosmopolitan is one of the media outlets that perceive publications as pregnancy announcements.

Addendum [1

The couple got married in 2018. Justin Bieber is a world-famous Canadian artist, and Hailey Bieber is an American model. She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.