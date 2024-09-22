Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Artem Kotenko becomes the winner of the National Selection
Kyiv • UNN
Artem Kotenko will represent Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Madrid with his song “Home”. He scored the same number of points as Zlata Ivaniv, but received more votes from the audience.
Artem Kotenko won the final of the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2024 with his song "Home". The boy will go to Madrid, where he will represent Ukraine at this year's song contest. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.
Details
Artem Kotenko and Zlata Ivaniv scored the same number of points, but Artem is the winner, as he received more points from the audience.
The results of the jury's vote:
- Ilya Konovchenko: jury - 2 points; audience - 2 points; total - 4.
- Anastasia Belibova: Jury - 4 points; audience - 4 points; total - 8 points.
- Veronika Kogan: Jury - 3 points; audience - 3 points; total - 6.
- Zlata Ivanov: Jury - 6 points; audience - 5; total - 11.
- Artem Kotenko: Jury - 5 points; audience - 6; total 11.
- Angelina Glogus: Jury - 1 point; audience - 1 point; total - 2 points.
Recall
This year's 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain later this year.