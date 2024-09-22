Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Artem Kotenko becomes the winner of the National Selection

Artem Kotenko won the final of the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2024 with his song "Home". The boy will go to Madrid, where he will represent Ukraine at this year's song contest. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

Artem Kotenko and Zlata Ivaniv scored the same number of points, but Artem is the winner, as he received more points from the audience.

The results of the jury's vote:

Ilya Konovchenko: jury - 2 points; audience - 2 points; total - 4.

Anastasia Belibova: Jury - 4 points; audience - 4 points; total - 8 points.

Veronika Kogan: Jury - 3 points; audience - 3 points; total - 6.

Zlata Ivanov: Jury - 6 points; audience - 5; total - 11.

Artem Kotenko: Jury - 5 points; audience - 6; total 11.

Angelina Glogus: Jury - 1 point; audience - 1 point; total - 2 points.

Recall

This year's 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain later this year.