June 20: Summer Solstice, World Elephant Protection Day in zoos

Today, June 20 in the Northern Hemisphere is the longest day and shortest night of the year or the day of the summer solstice, writes UNN.

The summer solstice is an annual astronomical event when the sun is at its maximum altitude above the horizon, and the tilt of the Earth's rotation axis towards the sun becomes most important.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice falls on June 20 or 21, depending on the year.

The sun over the capital of Ukraine rose today at 4:46 am, and the sunset will take place at 21:13. thus, today will be recorded the longest day of the year.

The summer solstice marks the beginning of an astronomical summer.

Since 2009, various events on the occasion of World Elephant Day in zoos have been held on June 20.

In the wild, elephants unite in large families with close relationships, communicating with each other even from a distance. They walk several kilometers a day, overcoming deserts, rivers, forests and savannas. In captivity, they are deprived of all this and, in the end, live an inferior life.

In addition, there are often cases when elephants suffer from ill-treatment by zoo staff. In addition, scientists estimate that life in captivity reduces the life expectancy of elephants by almost half.

On the third Thursday of June, you can celebrate the day of a break at work.

The event aims to encourage employers to create more supportive, healthier jobs where employee well-being is a priority. Many organizations use this day as an opportunity to introduce new workplace policies that encourage regular breaks and physical activity during the workday.

Those who like to eat today can join the world tapas day – small dishes or snacks that are served with drinks.

This culinary tradition originated in Spain and has become popular in many countries around the world.

World Wi-Fi day can also be celebrated on June 20.

Wi-Fi technology began to be developed in the late twentieth century, and the first devices for wireless data transmission appeared in the 2000s.

According to various estimates, now about 4 billion inhabitants of the earth do not have stable access to the internet. Therefore, the purpose of this day is to draw public attention to solving the problem of the lack of high-speed wireless connectivity in different countries, eliminating digital inequality, and attracting technology development.

Even today, various events are held on the occasion of the International Day of awareness of nystagmus - a disease characterized by involuntary eye movements that can cause blurred or distorted vision. It can be congenital or acquired.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr, Bishop Methodius of Patara.

From a young age, he decided to devote his life to the service of the Lord, was a preacher and theologian. Methodius resolutely fought pagans and apostates in the ranks of the Christian Church.

According to legend, Methodius was thrown into prison, tortured for a long time and cruelly, and then his head was cut off.

Name days on June 20 are celebrated by Thomas, Andrey, Gleb, Dmitry, Inna.