June 20: Summer Solstice, World Elephant Protection Day in zoos

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12781 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 129123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145275 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241476 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149243 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149872 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 129157 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112391 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125329 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145297 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9708 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11234 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15474 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16805 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26186 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

June 20: Summer Solstice, World Elephant Protection Day in zoos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105459 views

The summer solstice is an annual astronomical event when the sun is at its maximum altitude above the horizon, and the tilt of the Earth's rotation axis towards the sun becomes most important.

June 20: Summer Solstice, World Elephant Protection Day in zoos

Today, June 20 in the Northern Hemisphere is the longest day and shortest night of the year or the day of the summer solstice, writes UNN.

The summer solstice is an annual astronomical event when the sun is at its maximum altitude above the horizon, and the tilt of the Earth's rotation axis towards the sun becomes most important.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice falls on June 20 or 21, depending on the year.

The sun over the capital of Ukraine rose today at 4:46 am, and the sunset will take place at 21:13. thus, today will be recorded the longest day of the year.

The summer solstice marks the beginning of an astronomical summer.

Since 2009, various events on the occasion of World Elephant Day in zoos have been held on June 20.

In the wild, elephants unite in large families with close relationships, communicating with each other even from a distance. They walk several kilometers a day, overcoming deserts, rivers, forests and savannas. In captivity, they are deprived of all this and, in the end, live an inferior life.

In addition, there are often cases when elephants suffer from ill-treatment by zoo staff. In addition, scientists estimate that life in captivity reduces the life expectancy of elephants by almost half.

On the third Thursday of June, you can celebrate the day of a break at work.

The event aims to encourage employers to create more supportive, healthier jobs where employee well-being is a priority. Many organizations use this day as an opportunity to introduce new workplace policies that encourage regular breaks and physical activity during the workday.

Those who like to eat today can join the world tapas day – small dishes or snacks that are served with drinks.

This culinary tradition originated in Spain and has become popular in many countries around the world.

World Wi-Fi day can also be celebrated on June 20.

Wi-Fi technology began to be developed in the late twentieth century, and the first devices for wireless data transmission appeared in the 2000s.

According to various estimates, now about 4 billion inhabitants of the earth do not have stable access to the internet. Therefore, the purpose of this day is to draw public attention to solving the problem of the lack of high-speed wireless connectivity in different countries, eliminating digital inequality, and attracting technology development.

Even today, various events are held on the occasion of the International Day of awareness of nystagmus - a disease characterized by involuntary eye movements that can cause blurred or distorted vision. It can be congenital or acquired.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr, Bishop Methodius of Patara.

From a young age, he decided to devote his life to the service of the Lord, was a preacher and theologian. Methodius resolutely fought pagans and apostates in the ranks of the Christian Church.

According to legend, Methodius was thrown into prison, tortured for a long time and cruelly, and then his head was cut off.

Name days on June 20 are celebrated by Thomas, Andrey, Gleb, Dmitry, Inna.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
Spain
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91